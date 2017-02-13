MoValley YMCA to offer programs for youth with special needs, autism
At some point, sports were probably a part of each and every child's life, whether it be a pickup game among friends or a competitive league, such as a school-sanctioned event. Beginning in February, the Moshannon Valley YMCA, a branch of the YMCA of Centre County, will start hosting programs for kids with autism or special needs called "Sports for All Hearts."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obituary Notice: Jane Ann McDowell
|Feb 8
|Linda Muir
|1
|Tommy Sankey's office
|Feb 8
|houtzdale
|1
|reliance fire company new fire truck
|Feb 8
|Fireman Joe
|11
|concerned voter
|Feb 8
|the truth
|3
|JC's
|Feb 2
|CanIgetaBeer
|1
|Who are the wife and gf beaters in Philipsburg ...
|Jan 31
|horrible
|6
|Gavilak drugs and robbery
|Jan 26
|granny
|4
Find what you want!
Search Philipsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC