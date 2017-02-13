GANT Weekend Police Blotter
State police received a report about an alleged assault that occurred Feb. 7 on Walnut Lane in Cooper Township. According to state police, a 56-year-old Lanse man, Wayne Gibbs, struck the victim with a wooden baseball bat 12 to 17 times.
