GANT Police Blotter

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: GantDaily.com

State police received a report about an incident of sexual harassment that occurred Jan. 19 at the State Correctional Institution at Houtzdale. According to the report, an inmate alleged a corrections officer threatened to rape him.

