Former Firefighters to Pay More Than $92K in Restitution in Arson Case
When they were sentenced, Hunter Thomas Harris, 22, Philipsburg, Samuel Wilbur Connor V, 20, Howard, and Kenneth Moore, 21, Lanse were ordered to pay a total of more than $52,900 to the owner of the house that burned in October of 2015. Each of them pleaded guilty to burglary, arson and related charges and received a sentence of 12 months less two days to two years less one day in jail and an additional five years' probation.
