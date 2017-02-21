Ammerman presides over session of plea and sentencing court
Tyshawn R. Nelson, 29, 324 N. 2nd St., Philipsburg, was placed on one year probation on a charge of harassment. He received a $100 fine, is to refrain from the use and possession of alcohol and controlled substances, not enter any establishment that primarily sells, provides or permits alcohol, have no contact with the victim or family nor enter onto their property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kris Rebo Child rapist
|Feb 16
|saddness
|1
|Bertothys house burnt down
|Feb 16
|james
|11
|Tommy Sankey's office
|Feb 16
|jack
|2
|concerned voter
|Feb 16
|deplorable
|4
|Obituary Notice: Jane Ann McDowell
|Feb 8
|Linda Muir
|1
|reliance fire company new fire truck
|Feb 8
|Fireman Joe
|11
|JC's
|Feb 2
|CanIgetaBeer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philipsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC