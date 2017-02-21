Ammerman hands down sentences at motions court
Austin B. Smith, 20, 974 Hickory Rd., Penfield, was placed on two years probation on two separate cases of simple assault and retail theft. He was fined $50 on each case, is to refrain from the use and possession of alcohol and controlled substances, complete anger management counseling and complete 25 hours of community service.
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kris Rebo Child rapist
|Feb 16
|saddness
|1
|Bertothys house burnt down
|Feb 16
|james
|11
|Tommy Sankey's office
|Feb 16
|jack
|2
|concerned voter
|Feb 16
|deplorable
|4
|Obituary Notice: Jane Ann McDowell
|Feb 8
|Linda Muir
|1
|reliance fire company new fire truck
|Feb 8
|Fireman Joe
|11
|JC's
|Feb 2
|CanIgetaBeer
|1
