2-27 police
A bicycle was located on the 2500 block of the Morrisdale Allport Highway Thursday evening and was turned into PSP Clearfield. The owner may claim the bike by calling police and providing an accurate description.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|? about Houtzdale prison (Sep '08)
|Feb 27
|Mike
|89
|Kris Rebo Child rapist
|Feb 16
|saddness
|1
|Bertothys house burnt down
|Feb 16
|james
|11
|Tommy Sankey's office
|Feb 16
|jack
|2
|concerned voter
|Feb 16
|deplorable
|4
|Obituary Notice: Jane Ann McDowell
|Feb 8
|Linda Muir
|1
|reliance fire company new fire truck
|Feb 8
|Fireman Joe
|11
Find what you want!
Search Philipsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC