Windy Hill Village Academy announces classes
The Windy Hill Village Academy, located in Westminster Place at Windy Hill Village in Philipsburg, has announced its January schedule of free classes for Village residents as well as the local public. The classes are taught by local volunteers and aim to provide educational activities for those citizens, especially those age 50 and over.
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how can a bar in PA not serve Yeungling?
|Jan 14
|itsajoke
|1
|Bertothys house burnt down
|Jan 13
|Ben w
|10
|How racist is Philipsburg
|Jan 4
|Philip S Berger
|4
|Start packing!
|Jan 3
|frilled2b
|10
|Timmy wills
|Jan 3
|o rly
|4
|Gavilak drugs and robbery
|Jan 1
|Avgjoe
|2
|Mercedes snyder (Mar '16)
|Dec 26
|WWJD
|25
