State Police "Actively Investigating"...

State Police "Actively Investigating" Shooting Incident

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: GantDaily.com

State police at Philipsburg are "actively investigating" a shooting incident that occurred at the Pennsylvania Game Commission Scotia Shooting Range in Halfmoon Township. State police said it occurred at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and a 12-year-old State College juvenile was transported to a hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philipsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how can a bar in PA not serve Yeungling? 21 hr itsajoke 1
Bertothys house burnt down Fri Ben w 10
How racist is Philipsburg Jan 4 Philip S Berger 4
Start packing! Jan 3 frilled2b 10
Timmy wills Jan 3 o rly 4
Gavilak drugs and robbery Jan 1 Avgjoe 2
Mercedes snyder (Mar '16) Dec 26 WWJD 25
See all Philipsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philipsburg Forum Now

Philipsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philipsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Philipsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,786 • Total comments across all topics: 277,932,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC