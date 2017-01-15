State Police "Actively Investigating" Shooting Incident
State police at Philipsburg are "actively investigating" a shooting incident that occurred at the Pennsylvania Game Commission Scotia Shooting Range in Halfmoon Township. State police said it occurred at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and a 12-year-old State College juvenile was transported to a hospital.
