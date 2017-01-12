Police logs 1-10

Police logs 1-10

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: The Progress

Yesterday at 9:16 a.m. Michael S. Peter Jr. 23, of Curwensville was driving north on Ridge Street in Curwensville when he apparently fell asleep at the wheel and struck a telephone pole. Police received a report of a disabled vehicle on N. 3rd Street near Zalno's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philipsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how can a bar in PA not serve Yeungling? Jan 14 itsajoke 1
Bertothys house burnt down Jan 13 Ben w 10
How racist is Philipsburg Jan 4 Philip S Berger 4
Start packing! Jan 3 frilled2b 10
Timmy wills Jan 3 o rly 4
Gavilak drugs and robbery Jan 1 Avgjoe 2
Mercedes snyder (Mar '16) Dec 26 WWJD 25
See all Philipsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philipsburg Forum Now

Philipsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philipsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. General Motors
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Philipsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,376 • Total comments across all topics: 277,980,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC