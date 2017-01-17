Mount Nittany opens Philipsburg location

On Monday, Mount Nittany Health opened its new Mount Nittany Health - Philipsburg practice located at 1061 N. Front St., according to a press release. The new location offers 12 family medicine practice exam rooms, an outpatient lab and space for a future radiology suite.

