Mount Nittany opens Philipsburg location
On Monday, Mount Nittany Health opened its new Mount Nittany Health - Philipsburg practice located at 1061 N. Front St., according to a press release. The new location offers 12 family medicine practice exam rooms, an outpatient lab and space for a future radiology suite.
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how can a bar in PA not serve Yeungling?
|Jan 14
|itsajoke
|1
|Bertothys house burnt down
|Jan 13
|Ben w
|10
|How racist is Philipsburg
|Jan 4
|Philip S Berger
|4
|Start packing!
|Jan 3
|frilled2b
|10
|Timmy wills
|Jan 3
|o rly
|4
|Gavilak drugs and robbery
|Jan 1
|Avgjoe
|2
|Mercedes snyder (Mar '16)
|Dec 26
|WWJD
|25
