Hawkins, Nevling hear cases at Centralized Court
The following cases were scheduled for preliminary hearings Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail before District Judges James Hawkins and Jerome Nevling: - Andrea T. Govelovich, 37, of Harrisburg, waived, DUI-high rate of alcohol BAC 0.10-0.16, investigation by officer, disregard traffic lane and careless driving. Free on $1,000 unsecured bail.
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obituary Notice: Jane Ann McDowell
|12 hr
|Linda Muir
|1
|Tommy Sankey's office
|22 hr
|houtzdale
|1
|reliance fire company new fire truck
|Wed
|Fireman Joe
|11
|concerned voter
|Wed
|the truth
|3
|JC's
|Feb 2
|CanIgetaBeer
|1
|Who are the wife and gf beaters in Philipsburg ...
|Jan 31
|horrible
|6
|Gavilak drugs and robbery
|Jan 26
|granny
|4
