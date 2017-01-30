Hawkins, Ireland preside over session of Centralized Court
The following cases were scheduled for preliminary hearings at Centralized Court before District Judges Richard Ireland and James Hawkins Wednesday at the Clearfield County Jail: a Richard R. Cowder, 38, of Woodland, waived, materially false written statement-purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm; statement under penalty. Free on $20,000 unsecured bail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Add your comments below
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gavilak drugs and robbery
|Jan 26
|granny
|4
|Kayte and Summer Weitoish (Mar '16)
|Jan 21
|What
|16
|Who are the wife and gf beaters in Philipsburg ...
|Jan 21
|Tyler
|5
|how can a bar in PA not serve Yeungling?
|Jan 14
|itsajoke
|1
|Bertothys house burnt down
|Jan 13
|Ben w
|10
|How racist is Philipsburg
|Jan 4
|Philip S Berger
|4
|Start packing!
|Jan 3
|frilled2b
|10
Find what you want!
Search Philipsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC