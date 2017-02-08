Firefighters battle three structure fires within 24 hours
Firefighters responded to a structure fire that destroyed a Grassflat home in Cooper Township Saturday evening at 6:41 p.m. Personnel were on scene more than eight hours after a blaze ripped through the two-story structure and its contents at 37 Armstrong St. This commercial clothes dryer and the items inside were a total loss after the overheated commercial appliance overheated and caused a fire at Dolly Wash near Philipsburg. About 40 volunteer firefighters battled a fire in Boggs Township on Lower Hollow Road on Saturday, leaving two people homeless and one cat dead.
