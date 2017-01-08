Decatur Twp. Collision Claims Two Lives

Decatur Twp. Collision Claims Two Lives

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: GantDaily.com

A two-vehicle collision claimed two lives Saturday morning at the intersection of state Route 153 and Sanborn Road in Decatur Township, according to state police at Clearfield. It occurred at 10:15 a.m. when the driver of a Toyota 4-Runner failed to stop while traveling west on Sanborn Road, entered into the intersection and collided with a Ford Focus traveling north on SR 153.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philipsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How racist is Philipsburg Jan 4 Philip S Berger 4
Start packing! Jan 3 frilled2b 10
Bertothys house burnt down Jan 3 WeAre 9
Timmy wills Jan 3 o rly 4
Gavilak drugs and robbery Jan 1 Avgjoe 2
Mercedes snyder (Mar '16) Dec 26 WWJD 25
clowns Dec 20 ClownCatcher 1
See all Philipsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philipsburg Forum Now

Philipsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philipsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Philipsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,299 • Total comments across all topics: 277,708,797

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC