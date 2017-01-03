Year in review: County volunteer poss...

Year in review: County volunteer posse, flood in Clearfield headline first half of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: The Progress

Staff writers at The Progress combed through every issue of 2016 and have highlighted the more memorable, newsworthy events that made front page headlines in the past year. Many people in the region will recall the formation of the Clearfield County Sheriff's Volunteer Posse that consists of more than 500 volunteers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philipsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How racist is Philipsburg Jan 4 Philip S Berger 4
Start packing! Jan 3 frilled2b 10
Bertothys house burnt down Jan 3 WeAre 9
Timmy wills Jan 3 o rly 4
Gavilak drugs and robbery Jan 1 Avgjoe 2
Mercedes snyder (Mar '16) Dec 26 WWJD 25
clowns Dec 20 ClownCatcher 1
See all Philipsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philipsburg Forum Now

Philipsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philipsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Philipsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,854 • Total comments across all topics: 277,729,065

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC