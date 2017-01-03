Year in review: County volunteer posse, flood in Clearfield headline first half of 2016
Staff writers at The Progress combed through every issue of 2016 and have highlighted the more memorable, newsworthy events that made front page headlines in the past year. Many people in the region will recall the formation of the Clearfield County Sheriff's Volunteer Posse that consists of more than 500 volunteers.
Philipsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How racist is Philipsburg
|Jan 4
|Philip S Berger
|4
|Start packing!
|Jan 3
|frilled2b
|10
|Bertothys house burnt down
|Jan 3
|WeAre
|9
|Timmy wills
|Jan 3
|o rly
|4
|Gavilak drugs and robbery
|Jan 1
|Avgjoe
|2
|Mercedes snyder (Mar '16)
|Dec 26
|WWJD
|25
|clowns
|Dec 20
|ClownCatcher
|1
