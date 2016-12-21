Police logs
Police investigated a incident of a damaged stop sign and post at the intersection of Glendale Boulevard and Dillon Road, Coalport Saturday. The damage occurred between 7:30 p.m. Friday and 5:30 a.m. Saturday.
