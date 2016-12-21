Ireland, Nevling preside over prelimi...

Ireland, Nevling preside over preliminary hearings at centralized court

Monday Dec 19

The following cases were scheduled for preliminary hearings before District Judges Richard Ireland and Jerome Nevling last Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail: a Justin S. Bloom, 27, of Morrisdale, continued to Jan. 11, charged with materially false written statement-purchase, delivery, transfer of firearm. a Davin Kane Royce Gower, 23, of Philipsburg, continued until Jan. 11, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, duties at stop sign, driving at a safe speed, careless driving, trespass by motor vehicle, reckless driving and failure to use seatbelt.

