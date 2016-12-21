Hawkins, Nevling preside over prelimi...

Hawkins, Nevling preside over preliminary hearings at Centralized Court

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Progress

The following cases were scheduled for preliminary hearings before District Judges James Hawkins and Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail: a Darrell L. Taylor, 27, of Clearfield, guilty plea, use/possession of marijuana. Marijuana-small amount, personal use was withdrawn.

