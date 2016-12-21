Community rallies behind family displaced by fire
The Bertothy family of Philipsburg - Jason and Dana Bertothy, along with their five children - are homeless after a fire ripped through their two-story wood frame home in Rush Township just outside Philipsburg Borough. Several members of the community are assisting the family.
