Community rallies behind family displ...

Community rallies behind family displaced by fire

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: The Progress

The Bertothy family of Philipsburg - Jason and Dana Bertothy, along with their five children - are homeless after a fire ripped through their two-story wood frame home in Rush Township just outside Philipsburg Borough. Several members of the community are assisting the family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philipsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Timmy wills 2 hr o rly 4
Thunder tats are rip offs Mon 44caliberattitude 2
Gavilak drugs and robbery Sun Avgjoe 2
Bertothys house burnt down Dec 30 Aeiou12345 8
Start packing! Dec 26 WWJD 9
Mercedes snyder (Mar '16) Dec 26 WWJD 25
Jessey Hanslovan Dec 25 sss1320 4
See all Philipsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philipsburg Forum Now

Philipsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philipsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
 

Philipsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,443 • Total comments across all topics: 277,563,789

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC