Centre Foundation Awards $41,000 in G...

Centre Foundation Awards $41,000 in Grants

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Statecollege.com

The funds are awarded annually through a competitive process to support various causes or geographic areas in the county, as established by the original donors. Centre Foundation awards the grants from 13 different funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Statecollege.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philipsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thunder tats are rip offs 5 hr Thundertatsaregar... 1
Timmy wills 5 hr Smalltownppl 2
clowns Dec 20 ClownCatcher 1
Who are the wife and gf beaters in Philipsburg ... Dec 20 Watson 4
Mercedes snyder (Mar '16) Dec 19 meats 23
Start packing! Dec 18 frilled2b 8
Really need some poon Dec 5 Your 3 eyed Uncle 2
See all Philipsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philipsburg Forum Now

Philipsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philipsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Philipsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,069 • Total comments across all topics: 277,308,923

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC