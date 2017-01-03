Bellefonte Business Incubator Project Grows 'By Leaps and Bounds'
SpringBoard, Bellefonte's coming small-business incubator, got a boost in funding this week when the Centre County board of commissioners approved startup funds for the project. The Bellefonte Keystone Community Development Association is targeting a mid-spring opening for the facility.
