Philipsburg Historic Holiday Walking Tour is Dec. 11

The Philipsburg Revitalization Corp., in cooperation with Philipsburg Borough, various organizations, private homeowners, downtown businesses and others, will host a historic holiday walking tour. The event will be held from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Dec. 11 in and around downtown historic Philipsburg.

