Wellness Champion stays fit with his ...

Wellness Champion stays fit with his sights set on competition

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: The Progress

Because he continues to set goals for himself, Wellness Champion Santino Pollino's fitness journey has increased his confidence and abilities - and it isn't over yet. He hopes to eventually enter into weightlifting competitions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phelps Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
dick watson (Jul '07) Jun 20 TSG 104
Why are there so many sex offenders in Lyons?? (Jul '11) Apr '17 Real 4
News Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16) Mar '17 building seven 4
Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15) Jan '17 Danyella 8
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
News Police: Clifton Springs man made sex tape with ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Tommy too tone 1
Does Idiot Paul Cole think he can win supervisor? (Sep '15) Aug '16 Jack90391923 21
See all Phelps Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phelps Forum Now

Phelps Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phelps Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Phelps, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,842 • Total comments across all topics: 282,188,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC