Shelter-in-place order in effect afte...

Shelter-in-place order in effect after Phelps hazmat situation

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

According to the Ontario County Sheriff's Office, a shelter-in-place is in effect on Fisher Road in the Town of Phelps because of a hazmat situation. According to sources, a possible ammonia leak has occurred with a tank on the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phelps Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are there so many sex offenders in Lyons?? (Jul '11) Apr '17 Real 4
News Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16) Mar '17 building seven 4
Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15) Jan '17 Danyella 8
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
News Police: Clifton Springs man made sex tape with ... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Tommy too tone 1
Does Idiot Paul Cole think he can win supervisor? (Sep '15) Aug '16 Jack90391923 21
Opus coffee shop (Aug '16) Aug '16 zignzag 1
See all Phelps Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phelps Forum Now

Phelps Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phelps Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Phelps, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,272 • Total comments across all topics: 281,719,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC