Volleyball coach arrest for sexual misconduct with teen boy

An investment strategist and high school volleyball coach has been arraigned on charges of having sexual misconduct with a teen boy. State Police arrested 39-year-old Andrew Murtha of Depew on a felony charge of criminal sexual act in the third degree and felony disseminating indecent material to a minor in the first degree.

