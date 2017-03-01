Ontario County 4-Hers Do Public Speaking
Over 60 4-H members from across Ontario County recently participated in the annual Public Presentation program. 4-H members from age 5-19 enhanced their public speaking skills by preparing a talk or a demonstration about something special to them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Genesee Valley Pennysaver.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phelps Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15)
|Jan '17
|Danyella
|8
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
|Police: Clifton Springs man made sex tape with ...
|Oct '16
|Tommy too tone
|1
|Does Idiot Paul Cole think he can win supervisor? (Sep '15)
|Aug '16
|Jack90391923
|21
|Opus coffee shop (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|zignzag
|1
|Donald Trump for President (Feb '16)
|Jul '16
|DIAMOND DAISY ALERT
|5
|Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|lavon affair
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phelps Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC