CNY police find more than 200 bags of...

CNY police find more than 200 bags of heroin during traffic stop

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Post-Standard

Seneca Falls police found more than 200 bags of heroin in a man's vehicle early Sunday morning during a traffic stop for an expired inspection sticker. Police charged Jordan P. Wilson, 29, of Phelps, with one count of felony criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation and having an uninspected motor vehicle, a traffic infraction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Phelps Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16) Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 3
Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15) Jan '17 Danyella 8
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
News Police: Clifton Springs man made sex tape with ... Oct '16 Tommy too tone 1
Does Idiot Paul Cole think he can win supervisor? (Sep '15) Aug '16 Jack90391923 21
Opus coffee shop (Aug '16) Aug '16 zignzag 1
Donald Trump for President (Feb '16) Jul '16 DIAMOND DAISY ALERT 5
See all Phelps Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Phelps Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Ontario County was issued at March 13 at 4:43AM EDT

Phelps Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Phelps Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Phelps, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,516,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC