CNY police find more than 200 bags of heroin during traffic stop
Seneca Falls police found more than 200 bags of heroin in a man's vehicle early Sunday morning during a traffic stop for an expired inspection sticker. Police charged Jordan P. Wilson, 29, of Phelps, with one count of felony criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation and having an uninspected motor vehicle, a traffic infraction.
