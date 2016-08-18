Does this otherwise pedestrian cover name a notable philatelist?: U.S. Stamp Notes
Well, I thought I'd caught life in the act of rhyming when the 1886 cover shown nearby came my way. It is a fairly generic cover with Scott 210, the 2A red brown of 1883.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Phelps Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scandalous Activity at Bryne Dairy (Jul '15)
|Wed
|Danyella
|8
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|Police: Clifton Springs man made sex tape with ...
|Oct '16
|Tommy too tone
|1
|Does Idiot Paul Cole think he can win supervisor? (Sep '15)
|Aug '16
|Jack90391923
|21
|Opus coffee shop
|Aug '16
|zignzag
|1
|Donald Trump for President (Feb '16)
|Jul '16
|DIAMOND DAISY ALERT
|5
|Disbarred New Rochelle Attorney gets more than ... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|lavon affair
|2
Find what you want!
Search Phelps Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC