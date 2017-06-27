Line 5 contractor fired by state was doing federal work for Enbridge

Documents show a consultant at the pipeline accreditation firm which the state of Michigan canceled a contract with for a risk analysis of Enbridge Line 5 under the Straits of Mackinac a week before the report was due had been leading similar work for Enbridge required by the U.S. Justice Department. The state of Michigan abruptly fired contractor Det Norske Veritas Inc this week, saying the work the company had been doing since last summer was tainted by a conflict of interest and the appearance of improper influence on the outcome by Enbridge, which the state had tried to avoid.

