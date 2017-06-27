Line 5 contractor fired by state was ...

Line 5 contractor fired by state was doing federal work for Enbridge

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: MLive.com

Documents show a consultant at the pipeline accreditation firm which the state of Michigan canceled a contract with for a risk analysis of Enbridge Line 5 under the Straits of Mackinac a week before the report was due had been leading similar work for Enbridge required by the U.S. Justice Department. The state of Michigan abruptly fired contractor Det Norske Veritas Inc this week, saying the work the company had been doing since last summer was tainted by a conflict of interest and the appearance of improper influence on the outcome by Enbridge, which the state had tried to avoid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petoskey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16) Aug '16 venus flytrap 1
News Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11) Jun '16 muessig1 2
Attention youth... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Richard 1
News 100 years ago in Michigan, WWI loomed and Hemin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
News Michigan hotel plans novel Hemingway weekend (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
News 1st Ernest Hemingway weekend planned on Michiga... (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
dog barking anderson road across from bear cree... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jim 1
See all Petoskey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petoskey Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Emmet County was issued at June 28 at 12:32PM EDT

Petoskey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petoskey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Petoskey, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,551 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC