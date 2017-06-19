Environmental Hall of Fame inductees honored at banquet
Michigan Environmental Hall of Fame inductees are: left to right, Mindy Koch for "Pete" Petoskey, Mike Moore for Marcus Schaaf family, Tanya Cabala, Elisabeth Brown for Freeman Elementary School, Guy Williams for Detroiters Working for Environmental Justice, and Jack Bails
