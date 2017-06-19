Cadillac edges Petoskey in D2 soccer ...

Cadillac edges Petoskey in D2 soccer district battle

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Northern Michigan News

Third Ward Cadillac City Council member Matt Wohlfeill has vacated his seat effective June 1 and now the city is looking for someone to appoint until voters pick a... MCBAIN - Seven individuals from the McBain and Marion areas are now facing charges related to the manufacture of methamphetamine after police received a tip Wednesday leading... CADILLAC - Theresa Clark had no idea where she was in relation to the goal line or even what she was going to do. All she knew is she had to keep the ball out of the net ... As cadillacnews.com transitions to a metered site, the login information will help us determine whether you are a paid subscriber or one of our casual visitors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Michigan News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petoskey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16) Aug '16 venus flytrap 1
News Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11) Jun '16 muessig1 2
Attention youth... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Richard 1
News 100 years ago in Michigan, WWI loomed and Hemin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
News Michigan hotel plans novel Hemingway weekend (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
News 1st Ernest Hemingway weekend planned on Michiga... (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
dog barking anderson road across from bear cree... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jim 1
See all Petoskey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petoskey Forum Now

Petoskey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petoskey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Petoskey, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,407 • Total comments across all topics: 281,937,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC