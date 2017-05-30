Poison vapor in Petoskey condos was 35x above EPA safety level
Northern Michigan's industrial past is returning to haunt the Petoskey waterfront, where environmental and public health officials are going door-to-door to test for poison vapors inside residences built on a Superfund site. The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating vapor intrusion around the former Petoskey Manufacturing Company site at 200 W. Lake Street, which was redeveloped into a condominium complex next to Bayfront Park.
