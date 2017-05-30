Poison vapor in Petoskey condos was 3...

Poison vapor in Petoskey condos was 35x above EPA safety level

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: MLive.com

Northern Michigan's industrial past is returning to haunt the Petoskey waterfront, where environmental and public health officials are going door-to-door to test for poison vapors inside residences built on a Superfund site. The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating vapor intrusion around the former Petoskey Manufacturing Company site at 200 W. Lake Street, which was redeveloped into a condominium complex next to Bayfront Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petoskey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16) Aug '16 venus flytrap 1
News Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11) Jun '16 muessig1 2
Attention youth... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Richard 1
News 100 years ago in Michigan, WWI loomed and Hemin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
News Michigan hotel plans novel Hemingway weekend (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
News 1st Ernest Hemingway weekend planned on Michiga... (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
dog barking anderson road across from bear cree... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jim 1
See all Petoskey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petoskey Forum Now

Petoskey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petoskey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Petoskey, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,815 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,608

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC