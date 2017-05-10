Lake Superior State University President dies following brain surgery
Lake Superior State University President Thomas Pleger died today at Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey where he was recovering after undergoing brain surgery, the university announced. Pleger, the eighth president of Lake Superior State, had surgery on May 5 and was in the intensive care unit recovering with family when he died early this morning, the university said in a statement.
