Supreme Court in Petoskey to Hear Drunken Driving Case
The Michigan Supreme Court is on the road Tuesday to hear arguments in the case of an Oakland County man who was arrested after operating his Cadillac in his driveway. Gino Rea drove the car out of his Northville garage and then back into it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Petoskey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|venus flytrap
|1
|Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11)
|Jun '16
|muessig1
|2
|Attention youth... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Richard
|1
|100 years ago in Michigan, WWI loomed and Hemin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|Michigan hotel plans novel Hemingway weekend (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|1st Ernest Hemingway weekend planned on Michiga... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|dog barking anderson road across from bear cree... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petoskey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC