Supreme Court in Petoskey to hear dri...

Supreme Court in Petoskey to hear driveway drunk driving case

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

The Michigan Supreme Court is on the road Tuesday to hear arguments in the case of an Oakland County man who was arrested after operating his Cadillac in his driveway. Gino Rea drove the car out of his Northville garage and then back into it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

