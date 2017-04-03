Retaining wall construction on US-31 in Petoskey starting April 10
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $230,000 to build two retaining walls to control erosion along US-31 between Winter Park Lane and Beaubien Street. TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a detour for northbound US-31 traffic on Winter Park Lane, Arlington Avenue, and Beaubien Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Petoskey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|venus flytrap
|1
|Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11)
|Jun '16
|muessig1
|2
|Attention youth... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Richard
|1
|100 years ago in Michigan, WWI loomed and Hemin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|Michigan hotel plans novel Hemingway weekend (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|1st Ernest Hemingway weekend planned on Michiga... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|dog barking anderson road across from bear cree... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petoskey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC