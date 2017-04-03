Retaining wall construction on US-31 ...

Retaining wall construction on US-31 in Petoskey starting April 10

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation will invest $230,000 to build two retaining walls to control erosion along US-31 between Winter Park Lane and Beaubien Street. TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: This work will require a detour for northbound US-31 traffic on Winter Park Lane, Arlington Avenue, and Beaubien Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petoskey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16) Aug '16 venus flytrap 1
News Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11) Jun '16 muessig1 2
Attention youth... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Richard 1
News 100 years ago in Michigan, WWI loomed and Hemin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
News Michigan hotel plans novel Hemingway weekend (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
News 1st Ernest Hemingway weekend planned on Michiga... (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
dog barking anderson road across from bear cree... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jim 1
See all Petoskey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petoskey Forum Now

Petoskey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petoskey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Petoskey, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,157 • Total comments across all topics: 280,045,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC