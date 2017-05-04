Michigan Design to be featured on SpartanNash reusable bags GRAND...
SpartanNash has announced the trio of winning designs in it's Reusable Bag Design contest and one winner hails from Michigan. The contest that started in February, named Alivia Murphy of Harbor Springs, MIchigan as one of the winners.
