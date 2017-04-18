Meet the new CEO of Kewadin CasinosOl...

Meet the new CEO of Kewadin CasinosOlson has 25 years of experience...

Sunday Apr 9

MARIE, MI Ron Olson has been named the new CEO of Kewadin Casinos, five gaming properties with slot machines, table games, two hotels, convention and meeting facilities, and other amenities in Michigan's picturesque Upper Peninsula. Olson was selected to lead the casinos after a national search by the Kewadin Gaming Authority.

