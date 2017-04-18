Meet the new CEO of Kewadin CasinosOlson has 25 years of experience...
MARIE, MI Ron Olson has been named the new CEO of Kewadin Casinos, five gaming properties with slot machines, table games, two hotels, convention and meeting facilities, and other amenities in Michigan's picturesque Upper Peninsula. Olson was selected to lead the casinos after a national search by the Kewadin Gaming Authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Petoskey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|venus flytrap
|1
|Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11)
|Jun '16
|muessig1
|2
|Attention youth... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Richard
|1
|100 years ago in Michigan, WWI loomed and Hemin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|Michigan hotel plans novel Hemingway weekend (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|1st Ernest Hemingway weekend planned on Michiga... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|dog barking anderson road across from bear cree... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petoskey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC