17 neighborhood revitalization projects receive Kresge support
The Kresge Foundation announced grants totaling $2 million to 17 non-profits for projects to revitalize neighborhoods across Detroit. The Kresge Innovative Projects represent all corners of the city and a variety of improvement projects, including rehabbing buildings, creating safer biking and walking on major streets, and developing greenways on vacant land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.
Add your comments below
Petoskey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|venus flytrap
|1
|Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11)
|Jun '16
|muessig1
|2
|Attention youth... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Richard
|1
|100 years ago in Michigan, WWI loomed and Hemin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|Michigan hotel plans novel Hemingway weekend (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|1st Ernest Hemingway weekend planned on Michiga... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|dog barking anderson road across from bear cree... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petoskey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC