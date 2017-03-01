Overnight US-31 bascule bridge closures in Charlevoix to begin March 27

March 6, 2017 -- As part of the Michigan Department of Transportation's ongoing repair work on the US-31 bascule bridge in Charlevoix, 12 overnight closures will begin Monday, March 27. The bridge will be locked in the up, or open, position during the closures, preventing any US-31 traffic from using the bridge. The closures, scheduled for 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from March 27 to April 7 barring any unforeseen circumstances, will require an official detour of through-traffic via M-66, M-32, and US-131 through East Jordan, Boyne Falls, and Petoskey.

