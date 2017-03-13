Enbridge: Straits pipeline as good as new
Straits pipeline may be losing its outermost coating in spots, but the inner coating providing corrosion protection is intact, Enbridge officials say. Enbridge: No unprotected gaps on Straits pipeline, but doubts persist Straits pipeline may be losing its outermost coating in spots, but the inner coating providing corrosion protection is intact, Enbridge officials say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.
Add your comments below
Petoskey Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|venus flytrap
|1
|Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11)
|Jun '16
|muessig1
|2
|Attention youth... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Richard
|1
|100 years ago in Michigan, WWI loomed and Hemin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|Michigan hotel plans novel Hemingway weekend (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|1st Ernest Hemingway weekend planned on Michiga... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|focus
|1
|dog barking anderson road across from bear cree... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Petoskey Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC