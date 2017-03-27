Dymotek named Processor of the Year

Dymotek, a custom injection molder that specializes in liquid silicone rubber and two-component molding, received the award at a dinner March 29 at the Plastics News Executive Forum at the Naples Beach Hotel & Gold Club. Dymotek, based in Ellington, Conn., prevailed over the other finalists: General Plastics Inc., a Milwaukee thermoformer; Petoskey Plastics Inc., a blown film manufacturer based in Petoskey, Mich.; and Trilogy Plastics Inc., a rotational molder in Alliance, Ohio.

