Dymotek named Processor of the Year

Dymotek named Processor of the Year

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Plastics News

Dymotek, a custom injection molder that specializes in liquid silicone rubber and two-component molding, received the award at a dinner March 29 at the Plastics News Executive Forum at the Naples Beach Hotel & Gold Club. Dymotek, based in Ellington, Conn., prevailed over the other finalists: General Plastics Inc., a Milwaukee thermoformer; Petoskey Plastics Inc., a blown film manufacturer based in Petoskey, Mich.; and Trilogy Plastics Inc., a rotational molder in Alliance, Ohio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petoskey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16) Aug '16 venus flytrap 1
News Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11) Jun '16 muessig1 2
Attention youth... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Richard 1
News 100 years ago in Michigan, WWI loomed and Hemin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
News Michigan hotel plans novel Hemingway weekend (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
News 1st Ernest Hemingway weekend planned on Michiga... (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
dog barking anderson road across from bear cree... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jim 1
See all Petoskey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petoskey Forum Now

Petoskey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petoskey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Petoskey, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,534 • Total comments across all topics: 279,914,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC