Devil's Reject Turns Killer Clown in ...

Devil's Reject Turns Killer Clown in Northern Michigan for 'Crepitus'

Thursday Mar 9

The horror movie 'Crepitus,' featuring horror icon Bill Moseley as the titular cannibal clown, is set to resume filming in Northern Michigan later this year and you could be in it. 'Crepitus' tells the story of a cannibalistic clown that has a taste for children.

