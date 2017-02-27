Scoop Up These For-Sale Great Lakes C...

Scoop Up These For-Sale Great Lakes Cottages Before the Temps (and Prices!) Rise

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Southern Accents

In the summer, the Great Lakes are freshwater beach retreats , and in the winter, these northern shores are a wintry wonderland of wild waves and fresh powder. The Great Lakes are even home to Coastal Living 's 2017 Happiest Seaside Town, Grand Haven, Michigan! Escaping to these inland waterfronts-whether for the summer or the whole year-is easier than you might expect, and these houses show that dreamy coastal retreats come in all styles and price points.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petoskey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16) Aug '16 venus flytrap 1
News Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11) Jun '16 muessig1 2
Attention youth... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Richard 1
News 100 years ago in Michigan, WWI loomed and Hemin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
News Michigan hotel plans novel Hemingway weekend (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
News 1st Ernest Hemingway weekend planned on Michiga... (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
dog barking anderson road across from bear cree... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jim 1
See all Petoskey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petoskey Forum Now

Petoskey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petoskey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Petoskey, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,432 • Total comments across all topics: 279,205,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC