Northern MI Landlord Accused Of Renting Out Bed Bug-Infested Apartment

Monday Feb 27

An apartment is back up for rent on Craigslist after it was vacated by a family due to a bed bug infestation. A family expecting their first child in less than a month and a half is currently looking for a new place and wants justice after discovering bed bugs in their apartment.

