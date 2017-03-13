Man sentenced to prison in fire at Mi...

Man sentenced to prison in fire at Michigan ski resort

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

A man who authorities say ran from a security guard and sprayed a fire extinguisher at him during a major fire at a northern Michigan ski resort has been sentenced to up to 20 years in prison. Thirty-one-year-old David Soltysiak of Petoskey learned his punishment Tuesday.

