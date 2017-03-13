'Holiday' areas along Straits 5 Pipel...

'Holiday' areas along Straits 5 Pipeline causing alarm among concerned citizens

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: MLive.com

"The big question is what is the extent of coating loss, and how is that impacting the integrity of the pipeline." "The Governor's Michigan Pipeline Safety Advisory Board is awaiting two very important reports related to Enbridge's very controversial Pipeline #5 in the Straits of Mackinac," says Kirk Heinze on Greening of the Great Lakes .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Petoskey Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16) Aug '16 venus flytrap 1
News Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement reports rece... (Jul '11) Jun '16 muessig1 2
Attention youth... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Richard 1
News 100 years ago in Michigan, WWI loomed and Hemin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
News Michigan hotel plans novel Hemingway weekend (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
News 1st Ernest Hemingway weekend planned on Michiga... (Apr '16) Apr '16 focus 1
dog barking anderson road across from bear cree... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Jim 1
See all Petoskey Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Petoskey Forum Now

Petoskey Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Petoskey Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Petoskey, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,283 • Total comments across all topics: 279,529,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC