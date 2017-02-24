CapitolNewPic
A new group aims to get support for a constitutional amendment that would change how Michigan draws legislative and congressional district lines. The nonpartisan Voters Not Politicians group wants to amend the constitution to change the redistricting process and create an independent Citizens' Redistricting Commission that would redraw district lines.
