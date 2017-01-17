US dog saves owner by lying on him in freezing conditions

CHICAGO: In a heroic act, a dog saved his 64-year-old owner's life by lying on top of him for nearly 24 hours to keep him warm in freezing conditions as the man lay paralysed in snow after falling and breaking his neck. The man, named only as Bob, was alone when he left his farmhouse in Petoskey, Michigan, on New Year's Eve to collect firewood.

